The Cincinnati Reds (36-35) will attempt to keep a seven-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros (39-32) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Blanco - HOU (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has put together a 6.23 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.

Weaver is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Weaver is looking to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

Blanco will take to the mound for the Astros, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 7, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 3.86, a 1.86 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.714 in 11 games this season.

Blanco has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

