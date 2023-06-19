On Monday, Jonathan India (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

In 73.6% of his games this year (53 of 72), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

India has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (25 of 72), with two or more RBI nine times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 of 72 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .323 AVG .230 .413 OBP .306 .516 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 20 RBI 19 21/16 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings