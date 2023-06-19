Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-45) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 19.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (1-0) for the Reds and Austin Gomber (4-6) for the Rockies.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Rockies Player Props
|Reds vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Rockies
|Reds vs Rockies Odds
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Reds have won nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -175 moneyline set for this game.
- The Reds have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cincinnati has scored 344 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|W 2-1
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|W 9-7
|Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
|June 19
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|-
|Ben Lively vs Kyle Freeland
|June 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 23
|Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Bryce Elder
|June 24
|Braves
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Charlie Morton
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Spencer Strider
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.