Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-45) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 19.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (1-0) for the Reds and Austin Gomber (4-6) for the Rockies.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Reds have won nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -175 moneyline set for this game.

The Reds have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati has scored 344 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule