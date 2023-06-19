Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 19, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to play spoiler. A 10.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-6, 7.29 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Reds have not played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 62.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 12 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Jonathan India - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

