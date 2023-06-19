You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Ryan McMahon and others on the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .272/.356/.442 slash line so far this year.

India hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .277/.361/.477 so far this season.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .278/.358/.517 so far this year.

McMahon has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has recorded 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .289/.344/.453 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

