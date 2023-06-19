TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, TJ Friedl (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .306 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.7%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has driven in a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.307
|AVG
|.305
|.376
|OBP
|.353
|.573
|SLG
|.379
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.44 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.29 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.