On Monday, TJ Friedl (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .306 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.7%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has driven in a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .307 AVG .305 .376 OBP .353 .573 SLG .379 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 19/7 3 SB 5

