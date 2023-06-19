After batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .253.

In 65.2% of his 69 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.2% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 28 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .248 AVG .257 .333 OBP .329 .350 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 32/14 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings