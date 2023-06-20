Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .164 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • Casali has had a base hit in 10 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
  • In five games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
.188 AVG .143
.297 OBP .268
.219 SLG .171
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
8/4 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Davis starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
