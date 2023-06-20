Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .264 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.2% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (28.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.267
|.327
|OBP
|.379
|.413
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|24
|21/8
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
