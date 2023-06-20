Noah Davis gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 65 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Reds are 13th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (349 total runs).

The Reds are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.440).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Lively has recorded one quality start this season.

Lively will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Kyle Freeland 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Jared Shuster 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Brandon Williamson Spencer Strider 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Ben Lively Kyle Bradish

