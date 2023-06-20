Reds vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The Cincinnati Reds (38-35) will attempt to keep a nine-game winning streak alive when they host the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Reds will give the ball to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis.
Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- The Reds will hand the ball to Lively (4-4) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Lively has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Ben Lively vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 328 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They have 651 hits, seventh in baseball, with 62 home runs (28th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 1-for-8 with an RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis
- Davis takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
