Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .265 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 45.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (29.8%), including six games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.263
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.379
|.421
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|24
|21/9
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
