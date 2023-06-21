On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .265 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 45.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (29.8%), including six games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .263 AVG .267 .333 OBP .379 .421 SLG .477 9 XBH 8 3 HR 5 18 RBI 24 21/9 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings