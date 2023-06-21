Luke Maile returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Jake Bird and the Colorado RockiesJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 16 against the Astros) he went 0-for-3.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .239 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Maile has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has picked up an RBI in 18.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.167 AVG .345
.222 OBP .406
.262 SLG .724
2 XBH 7
1 HR 2
2 RBI 7
15/2 K/BB 7/3
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bird gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 35 times this season.
  • He has a 3.42 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .251 against him over his 35 appearances this season.
