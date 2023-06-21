Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-47) going head-to-head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (3-0) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-3).

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 357.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

Reds Schedule