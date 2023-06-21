Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-47) going head-to-head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.
The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (3-0) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-3).
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Rockies Player Props
|Reds vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 357.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|@ Astros
|W 2-1
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|W 9-7
|Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
|June 19
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
|June 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Connor Seabold
|June 23
|Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jared Shuster
|June 24
|Braves
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Charlie Morton
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Spencer Strider
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Ben Lively vs Kyle Bradish
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.