The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 73 hits and an OBP of .361, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Steer will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 67.6% of his 71 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has an RBI in 29 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .293 AVG .264 .387 OBP .338 .455 SLG .493 11 XBH 19 4 HR 6 18 RBI 22 25/17 K/BB 30/14 6 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings