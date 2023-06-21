TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .318 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (35.3%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.333
|AVG
|.305
|.402
|OBP
|.353
|.617
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|20
|RBI
|6
|16/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.46).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
