As play in the Mallorca Championships approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Adrian Mannarino against Corentin Moutet. At +550, Mannarino has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Country Club Santa Ponsa.

Mannarino at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Mannarino's Next Match

Mannarino is in the quarterfinals, where he will meet Moutet on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Guido Pella 3-6, 7-6, 6-3).

Mannarino Stats

Mannarino is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 334-ranked Pella in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Mannarino is 30-27 over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Mannarino has not won any of his four tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 4-4 on that surface.

Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), Mannarino has played 24.3 games per match. He won 49.3% of them.

In his eight matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Mannarino has averaged 27.0 games.

Mannarino has won 21.5% of his return games and 77.9% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Mannarino has won 77.6% of his games on serve and 20.2% on return.

