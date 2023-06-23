Jake Fraley and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .270.

Fraley has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (46.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (17.2%).

In 18 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .273 AVG .267 .339 OBP .379 .455 SLG .477 10 XBH 8 4 HR 5 20 RBI 24 21/9 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

