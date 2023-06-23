Jonathan India -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

India has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this season (54 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

India has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (12.0%).

In 58.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .306 AVG .230 .401 OBP .306 .485 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 20 RBI 19 24/18 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings