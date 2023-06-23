Luke Weaver will be starting for the Cincinnati Reds when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Reds have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 26 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 15-16 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of its 75 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-18 20-17 15-17 25-18 25-26 15-9

