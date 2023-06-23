How to Watch the Reds vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 69 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 362 total runs this season.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .334.
- The Reds rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.86 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.435 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In 11 starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Bird
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jared Shuster
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Charlie Morton
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Kyle Bradish
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
