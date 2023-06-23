Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jonathan India are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 39 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .266/.352/.430 slash line so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 73 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.356/.468 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 97 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashed .324/.400/.552 on the season.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with four walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 76 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 20 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .267/.318/.502 slash line on the year.

Albies brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

