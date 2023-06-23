Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Spencer Steer (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 73 hits and an OBP of .356 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.4%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.283
|AVG
|.264
|.377
|OBP
|.338
|.441
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|22
|26/17
|K/BB
|30/14
|6
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff leads the league.
- The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
