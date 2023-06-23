Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .257.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.5%).
- In 40.8% of his games this season (29 of 71), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.336
|OBP
|.329
|.352
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|34/14
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
