Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .182 with two doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Jared Shuster) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .159 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in 10 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.
- Casali has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.176
|AVG
|.143
|.300
|OBP
|.268
|.206
|SLG
|.171
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Shuster (4-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
