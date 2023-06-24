Nick Senzel -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .244 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Senzel has picked up an RBI in 44.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 22
.216 AVG .278
.257 OBP .380
.320 SLG .443
6 XBH 7
2 HR 3
14 RBI 14
27/5 K/BB 17/13
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Shuster (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, June 16, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
