How to Watch the Reds vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 73 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 227 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 373 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.
- The Reds rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (3-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 8, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- In 13 starts this season, Ashcraft has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Bird
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jared Shuster
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Charlie Morton
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Kyle Bradish
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Wacha
