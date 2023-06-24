Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 73 hits and an OBP of .358 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 48 of 73 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.0%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (13.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.279
|AVG
|.264
|.380
|OBP
|.338
|.434
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|22
|27/18
|K/BB
|30/14
|6
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
