TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .311.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.318
|AVG
|.305
|.402
|OBP
|.353
|.580
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|6
|20/11
|K/BB
|19/7
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
