On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (25.0%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games.

In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .250 AVG .257 .333 OBP .329 .344 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 35/15 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings