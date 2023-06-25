After reaching the quarterfinals at Terra Wortmann Open (before being eliminated by Roberto Bautista Agut in his last match), Daniil Medvedev will open play in Wimbledon versus Arthur Fery in the round of 128. Medvedev's monyeline odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +1800, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Medvedev at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Medvedev will meet Fery.

Medvedev is currently listed at -10000 to win his next matchup against Fery.

Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +400

Wimbledon odds to win: +1800

Medvedev Stats

In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Medvedev was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 23-ranked Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-7.

Medvedev has won seven of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 60-14.

Medvedev is 2-2 on grass over the past year.

Medvedev, over the past year, has played 74 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match.

On grass, Medvedev has played four matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.8 games per match while winning 51.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Medvedev has won 84.5% of his service games, and he has won 34.2% of his return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Medvedev has won 79.2% of his games on serve and 22.0% on return.

