Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Braves.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .272 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Fraley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers during his last outings.
- Fraley has recorded a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.3% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.345
|OBP
|.379
|.505
|SLG
|.477
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|23/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
