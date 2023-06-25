Nick Senzel -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)



Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .242.
  • Senzel has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.0%).
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (44.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.0%).
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 22
.212 AVG .278
.259 OBP .380
.313 SLG .443
6 XBH 7
2 HR 3
14 RBI 14
27/6 K/BB 17/13
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Morton (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).
