Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (49-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (6-6, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Levi Stoudt.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

BSOH

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have won in 27, or 48.2%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (379 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule