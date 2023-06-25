The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Eddie Rosario and Elly De La Cruz have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 77 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 379 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.

The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Levi Stoudt has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo

