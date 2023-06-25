The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .310.
  • Friedl has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.4%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Friedl has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this year (37.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.315 AVG .305
.396 OBP .353
.565 SLG .379
12 XBH 7
4 HR 0
21 RBI 6
21/11 K/BB 19/7
6 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Morton (6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
