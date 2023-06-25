Will Benson -- batting .407 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .266 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%) Benson has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .175 AVG .359 .283 OBP .479 .400 SLG .487 3 XBH 3 3 HR 0 4 RBI 2 17/6 K/BB 5/9 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings