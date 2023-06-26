Currently the Cincinnati Bengals have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in NFL), and it gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.

At home last season, the Bengals were 6-1. Away, they were 6-3.

As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In addition, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +5000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +12500 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +6600 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

