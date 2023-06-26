Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Senzel -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .247 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.1% of his games this year, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (37.3%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.223
|AVG
|.278
|.268
|OBP
|.380
|.320
|SLG
|.443
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|14
|28/6
|K/BB
|17/13
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .316 batting average against him.
