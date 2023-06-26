Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 76 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 31 games this season (41.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (46.7%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.285
|AVG
|.264
|.384
|OBP
|.338
|.460
|SLG
|.493
|13
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|22
|28/19
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.