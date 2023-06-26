TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, TJ Friedl (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .307 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl has had a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (32.7%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.309
|AVG
|.305
|.400
|OBP
|.353
|.553
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|6
|21/13
|K/BB
|19/7
|7
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.