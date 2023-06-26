On Monday, TJ Friedl (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .307 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl has had a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (32.7%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.9% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .309 AVG .305 .400 OBP .353 .553 SLG .379 12 XBH 7 4 HR 0 21 RBI 6 21/13 K/BB 19/7 7 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings