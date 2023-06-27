Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (51-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-1) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (8-4) will get the nod for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

The Braves have won 44, or 65.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 29-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 432.

The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Twins were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 32.1%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (341 total), Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 22 @ Phillies W 5-1 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola June 23 @ Reds L 11-10 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver June 24 @ Reds W 7-6 Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft June 25 @ Reds W 7-6 Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt June 26 Twins W 4-1 Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray June 27 Twins - Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan June 28 Twins - Mike Soroka vs Kenta Maeda June 30 Marlins - Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing July 1 Marlins - Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez July 2 Marlins - Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara July 3 @ Guardians - Bryce Elder vs Logan Allen

Twins Schedule