Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Fraley is batting .333 with three homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 38 of 61 games this year (62.3%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 61), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 47.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.267
|.339
|OBP
|.379
|.491
|SLG
|.477
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|23/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 17th, .888 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.