The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Fraley is batting .333 with three homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 38 of 61 games this year (62.3%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 61), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 47.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .273 AVG .267 .339 OBP .379 .491 SLG .477 12 XBH 8 6 HR 5 23 RBI 24 23/10 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings