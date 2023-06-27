How to Watch the Reds vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
The Baltimore Orioles will send a hot-hitting Anthony Santander to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams square off on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 79 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 238 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 388.
- The Reds have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.471 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (3-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Abbott has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In four appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Bird
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jared Shuster
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Charlie Morton
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 10-3
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Cole Irvin
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Seth Lugo
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Yu Darvish
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Irvin
