At the moment the Cincinnati Bengals have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 16th, surrendering 335.7 yards per game.

Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson collected one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +5000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +12500 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +6600 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

