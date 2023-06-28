Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .266.
- In 61.3% of his 62 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (10 of 62), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.8% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.258
|.339
|OBP
|.368
|.491
|SLG
|.461
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|23/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 49th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.