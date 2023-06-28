Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jonathan India (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- In 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%) India has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.3%).
- He has scored in 45 games this year (56.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.297
|AVG
|.225
|.391
|OBP
|.302
|.462
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|19
|29/18
|K/BB
|37/13
|7
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (8-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8).
