Reds vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (48-30) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (42-38) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup.
The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.86 ERA).
Reds vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (391 total, 4.9 per game).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 24
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jared Shuster
|June 25
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Levi Stoudt vs Charlie Morton
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|L 10-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Cole Irvin
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|W 3-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|July 1
|Padres
|-
|Ben Lively vs Seth Lugo
|July 2
|Padres
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Yu Darvish
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Patrick Corbin
