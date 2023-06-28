Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (48-30) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (42-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, June 28, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-165). A 9.5-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Reds vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (8-5, 4.30 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.86 ERA)

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 29 (76.3%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 10-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Baltimore has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

