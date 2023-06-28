On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .310.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), with at least two hits 19 times (33.3%).

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has an RBI in 18 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .309 AVG .311 .400 OBP .355 .553 SLG .408 12 XBH 8 4 HR 1 21 RBI 7 21/13 K/BB 20/7 7 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings